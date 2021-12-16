Prosecutors Pledge to Fulfil Duties ‘Under All Circumstances’

The chief public prosecutor and all other prosecutors will fulfil their obligations stemming from Hungary’s constitution and other rules of law under all circumstances, the public prosecutor’s office said in reaction to the open letter Tamás Sulyok, the president of Hungary’s Constitutional Court.

Sulyok asked Hungary’s head of state, the prime minister and speaker of parliament to ensure that the various branches of power should take effective measures and provide appropriate guarantees for the long-term operations of the Constitutional Court, a basic pillar of democracy governed by the rule of law, in line with the constitutional order.

The prosecutor’s office said Péter Polt, its head, and the prosecutors’ offices “will protect constitutional order, as well as the citizens’ rights and security” in cooperation with the Constitutional Court and other constitutional organisations.

Sulyok published the letter in response to growing political “perceptions” that Hungary’s constitution could be “annulled at the stroke of a pen” and the court dissolved in the event of a change of government after next spring’s general election. The views voiced by certain political parties and supported by the intellectual spheres that sympathise with them can be considered “direct and serious attacks on the rule of law and democracy, and are completely unacceptable in a democracy governed by the rule of law”, he wrote. “The Constitutional Court exercises constitutional control over all branches of power but the legislative and executive branches are obliged to ensure its sound functioning together,” Sulyok wrote.

hungarymatters.hu