44 illegal border crossers were arrested in Hajdú-Bihar

A truck of Turkish nationality checked in at Nagykereki on May 5, 2021, at 10:45 p.m., with 32 people hiding in its hold. Border guards declared themselves to be Afghan, Syrian and Iraqi nationals. They did not have the documents necessary for crossing the border, they could not prove the legality of their stay in Hungary to be credible, so they could not enter the territory of Hungary.

Also at Nagykereki, another Turkish truck tried on May 6 at 0:45 a.m., with 12 people hiding in the hold. Border guards have identified themselves as Iranian and Iraqi citizens. They did not have the documents necessary for crossing the border, they could not prove the legality of their stay in Hungary to be credible, so they could not enter the territory of Hungary.

In both cases, the proceedings against the persons are conducted by the Romanian Border Police.

