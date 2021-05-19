The police in Debrecen are looking for an old woman who stole a wallet

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The police in Debrecen are looking for an old woman who stole a wallet

Police are looking for the woman in the picture on suspicion of theft.

According to the data of the investigation, the woman in the picture stole a wallet left on the counter from a grocery store in Petőfi Square on 12 February 2021 at around 9 am.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks that anyone who recognizes the woman in the photo or has information about the crime report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4) or by phone 06-52 / 457, available 24 hours a day. -040 or the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, or 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

 

police.hu

