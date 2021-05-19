Three border violators were arrested in Berettyóújfalu

Bácsi Éva

A daytime policeman informed his colleagues on the morning of May 18, 2021, that he had seen three suspects in Berettyóújfalu, Szent István Square. Immediately after the signal, the patrols went to the scene and verified the men who identified themselves as Afghan citizens.

The illegal migrants could not credibly prove the legality of their stay in Hungary, therefore they were taken to the Biharkeresztes Border Police Office in accordance with the Hungarian legislation in force and foreign immigration proceedings were initiated against them.

 

police.hu

