Man drives a car without having a license for several years

The man was arrested by the police in Debrecen and then detained for violating the rules.

The police stopped a car on Mikszáth Kálmán Street in Debrecen on May 18, 2021 around 7 p.m. The officers checked the driver’s data and it turned out that the man’s driving license was revoked by the Debrecen Police Headquarters in 2014 for six months – until the retraining was confirmed. As the driver of the vehicle did not make up for this, he did not have a valid driving license, so he was arrested and detained for the offense.

police.hu