13-Year-Old Girl Went Missing

Police are looking for 13-year-old Alexandra Perei.

Alexandra Perei was seen for the last time in Püspökladány (Hajdú-Bihar county) on 12th June, 2020. When she disappeared, she was wearing a black and white T-shirt, pink shorts and white sandals. She is 13 years old, about 160 cm tall, she has brown eyes and long brown hair.

In case you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the police on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 107, 06-80/555-111, 06-52/457-040.

debreceninap.hu