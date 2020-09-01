Young Men Beat Up 40-Year-Old – Have You Seen Them?

According to the available information, the incident happened on 23rd August, 2020 in Debrecen, Simonffy street.

On 23rd August, 2020 at about 2:00 – 2:30 am, some young men beat up a 40-year-old man in Debrecen, Simonffy street. The victim suffered so severe injuries that the ambulance took him to hospital in life-threatening conditions.

A security camera recorded the crime. Police are looking for the attackers.

In case you know anything abut the attack or have any information about the men in the photo, please contact the police on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 107, 06-52/457-040, 06-80/555-111.

debreceninap.hu