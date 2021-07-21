Tragedy in Tamás Esze Street – The unconscious man in the burning room could not be saved

The signal arrived on Tuesday at 5 pm, according to which an outbuilding built for a family house in Debrecen, on Esze Tamás Street, was on fire. One of the 25-square-foot rooms in the annex in the Sand Garden burned to its fullest.



Neighbors tried to break into the burning room to help the occupant, but were unsuccessful. Two police officers finally broke down the door, letting the firefighters in, who brought out an unconscious middle-aged man who could no longer be helped.

Thirteen firefighters from Debrecen arrived at the scene with four vehicles and they extinguished the burning room of the outbuilding and the roof structure that had ignited in the meantime.

Before the firefighters arrived, people living in the family house also tried to put out the fire, and one of them was injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated. An average of twenty home fires are generated each day, which can be prevented with a little care and a smoke detector.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate