Man steals big amounts of crop from his former company

A report was lodged with the police on behalf of an agricultural company in Berettyóújfalu in mid-November 2020. According to the protocol, a man stole from them a total of 11 times in three months, citing his former employer.

Police began collecting data after the report and quickly identified the alleged perpetrator. The 36-year-old man is suspected to have previously worked for one of the company’s partners. In the meantime, however, his employment was terminated, but he took advantage of the fact that he visited the site several times on behalf of his former employer. The workers there were aware that they were fulfilling their partner’s order, so they loaded the truck with the amount of crop requested by the man each time.

The resident of Berekböszörmény reappeared at the site on 17 November 2020 and again wanted to transport several glaze crops. Much to his surprise, however, investigators questioned him on the spot and then arrested him and took him to the police station.

He made a detailed confession at the interrogation. The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters investigated him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of fraud. The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu