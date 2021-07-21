A man was riding a bike on the highway

A video of what happened was shared by Magyar Közút, which shows the life-threatening and even irregular act, and they ask that no one, under any circumstances, follow these bad examples:

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Magyar Közút Nonprofit Zrt. (@magyarkozut) által megosztott bejegyzés

One man cycled on the M1 motorway on Thursday and another on the M3 stop lane early Sunday morning – read HVG’s post.

According to Magyar Közút, we need to pay attention to these regulations:

Only vehicles capable of a speed of at least 60 kilometers per hour, even on flat roads, may be used on motorways;

It is strictly forbidden to drive on motorways with other vehicles;

The stop lane may only be used by certain vehicles for continuous driving and the bicycle is not among them.

Photo: HVG.