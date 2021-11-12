Five Kilograms of Caviar Found in a Romanian Bus

Employees of the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) found five kilograms of caviar in a Romanian bus.

Finance officers in Vas County checked a bus heading to France. During the search of the vehicle, five kilograms of caviar were found in the refrigerator of the bus. The canned goods were confessed by one passenger but he was not licensed to import the food. The employees of NAV seized the goods worth more than four million forints and filed a complaint due to a well-founded suspicion of damage to nature.

NAV

pixabay