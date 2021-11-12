Euro area securities issues statistics: September 2021

New issuances of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 788.7 billion in September 2021. Redemptions amounted to EUR 669.0 billion and hence net issues to EUR 119.7 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents was 4.1% in September 2021, compared with 4.0% in August.

Debt securities

Data for debt securities

Breakdown by maturity

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities was -8.3% in September 2021, compared with -8.7% in August. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate was 5.3% in September 2021, unchanged from August. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities was 5.9% in September 2021, compared with 5.8% in August. The annual growth rate of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities increased from 0.6% in August 2021 to 1.2% in September.

Data for breakdown by maturity

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations was 3.6% in September 2021, compared with 3.5% in August. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this growth rate was 1.0% in September 2021, compared with 0.8% in August. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs increased from 4.0% in August 2021 to 5.0% in September. For the general government, this growth rate decreased from 5.7% in August 2021 to 5.3% in September.

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs was -3.2% in September 2021, compared with -4.1% in August. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs was 1.6% in September 2021, compared with 1.4% in August.

Data for breakdown by sector

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities was 4.7% in September 2021, compared with 4.6% in August. For debt securities denominated in other currencies, this growth rate was 0.4% in September 2021, compared with 0.3% in August.

Data for breakdown by currency

Listed shares

New issuances of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 26.6 billion in September 2021. Redemptions amounted to EUR 4.6 billion and hence net issues to EUR 22.1 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) was 2.6% in September 2021, compared with 2.5% in August. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations was 1.7% in September 2021, compared with 1.5% in August. For MFIs, the corresponding growth rate was 1.7% in September 2021, unchanged from August. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate increased from 7.7% in August 2021 to 8.0% in September.

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 9,910.1 billion at the end of September 2021. Compared with EUR 7,536.9 billion at the end of September 2020, this represents an annual increase of 31.5% in the value of the stock of listed shares in September 2021, comparable with 31.8% in August.

Data for listed shares