12-Year-Old Girl Went Missing in Karcag

Three days ago, the 12-year-old girl disappeared from Karcag.

The Karcag Police Headquarters is looking for Ketrin Rozália Mága. The 12-year-old girl left her home in Karcag and went to an unknown place on December 3rd, 2021. She has not been found ever since. The missing person is approximately 155 cm tall, and has a slim body. Her eyes are brown and has brown, shoulder-length hair. When she disappeared, she was wearing black jeans, a white T-shirt, a blue jacket, and gray sports shoes.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Ketrin Rozália Mága shown in the picture is asked to report in person at the Karcag Police Station or call 06-56 / 501-600, or report anonymously on 06-80-555-111 or the 112 toll-free emergency number.

