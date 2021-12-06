12-Year-Old Girl Went Missing in Karcag

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on 12-Year-Old Girl Went Missing in Karcag

Three days ago, the 12-year-old girl disappeared from Karcag.

 

The Karcag Police Headquarters is looking for Ketrin Rozália Mága. The 12-year-old girl left her home in Karcag and went to an unknown place on December 3rd, 2021. She has not been found ever since. The missing person is approximately 155 cm tall, and has a slim body. Her eyes are brown and has brown, shoulder-length hair. When she disappeared, she was wearing black jeans, a white T-shirt, a blue jacket, and gray sports shoes.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Ketrin Rozália Mága shown in the picture is asked to report in person at the Karcag Police Station or call 06-56 / 501-600, or report anonymously on 06-80-555-111 or the 112 toll-free emergency number.

debreceninap.hu

 

Related Posts

12-Year-Old Girl Went Missing in Karcag

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Train Hit a Man Between Debrecen and Apafa

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Police shared dramatic footage of recent fatal accidents

Bácsi Éva

Iris Properties

41 m2 flat for rent
125 000 Ft

- Apartment for sale on University Avenue

50 m2 flat for sale
29 900 000 Ft

Debrecen, Virág utca

16 m2 garage for rent
15 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *