The Cure to Give a Concert in Budapest Next Year

On October 26th, 2022, Robert Smith and his band will perform at the Budapest Arena.

Fans can look forward to a two-and-a-half-hour show and the presentation of next year’s 14th studio album in addition to the highlights of the oeuvre next fall. There will also be bassist Simon Gallup at the concert, who has recently reunited with the frontman and seemed to have left the band for a while, but his old friends have finally reconciled.

The Twilight Sad of Scotland will perform before The Cure. They accompanied Robert Smiths on the 2016 tour and toured the Black Noise two years ago.

Tickets for the Budapest concert will be available for the first time to registered Live Nation members on December 8th from 10 a.m. Full ticket sales will begin on December 9th at 10 a.m. through www.livenation.hu and www.funcode.hu.

