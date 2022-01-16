Tragic Train Accident in Kőbánya

A high-speed train from Nyíregyháza to Nyugati Railway Station hit and killed a person in Kőbánya, at the Kőér Street railway crossing, Mávinform reported.

 

During the site investigation, the trains run on only one track between the Western Railway Station and Kőbánya-Kispest, so the journey time on the Cegléd line may increase by 20-40 minutes. In order to reduce the delays, the S50 trains in Monor and the S21 trains in Lajosmizse / Dabas will only run to and from Kőbánya-Kispest instead of the Western Railway Station.

The InterCities also stop at Kőbánya-alsó. The Kodály IC from Szeged to Budapest only runs to Monor, its passengers can travel on the next high-speed train from Nyíregyháza to the capital.


