Overweight vehicle assemblies were checked in Ártánd

There was almost a ton of excess weight in two vehicle assemblies. Both drivers were fined by the police in Bihar Kresztes.

On the evening of July 12, 2022, two vehicle combinations applied to exit at the Ártánd Road Border Crossing. The officers checked the drivers and then established that the weight of the vehicle assemblies they were driving exceeded the maximum permissible total weight in both cases.

In the first case, they were found to be 434 kilograms overweight, while in the second case they were found to be 471 kilograms overweight, therefore the two men were fined a total of HUF 700,000, the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters informed.

police.hu