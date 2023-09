The uniformed officers checked a truck at Nagykereki, in which they found 200 liters of pálinka hidden.

A truck carrying food wanted to enter the country at Nagykereki on the afternoon of September 5, 2023. During the joint Hungarian-Romanian border control, the uniformed officers found several beer kegs in the cargo hold of the vehicle.

As it turned out, they were not beer, but pálinka. The Romanian Customs authorities initiated proceedings against the man.

(police.hu)