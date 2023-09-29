A drunken man caused two accidents in Debrecen within three hours

The Debrecen police finished the investigation and sent the documents to the prosecutor’s office.



A traffic accident was reported to the police on March 11, 2023 at around 4 a.m. A scooter collided with a regular taxi in Debrecen, on Piac Street. The man driving the motorcycle suffered minor injuries, but the breathalyzer used against him showed a positive value. The police took away his driver’s license on the spot, and the emergency services took him to the hospital, where, in addition to treating his injuries, blood and urine samples were taken.

After the investigations, the Álmosd resident was joined by his girlfriend, and then they decided to go back to Piac utcá to get the motorcycle and head for Hajdúböszörmény. It is true that not even three hours had passed since the man caused an accident while drunk, yet they got on the motorcycle and trusted that they would reach their destination without any problems. It didn’t happen like that, they drove into a car in front of them on Böszörményi út. None of them were injured, but the man’s next journey led to the Debrecen Police Station, in this case he was taken by the patrolmen.

During the questioning of the suspect, the 23-year-old motorcyclist admitted his responsibility for causing the accidents and did not deny that he was under the influence of the alcohol he had consumed on both occasions. The police conducted an investigation against him due to the well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor while driving while intoxicated. The necessary procedural actions were carried out and the documents were sent to the prosecutor’s office.

(police.hu)