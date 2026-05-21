Security guards prevented a theft in Debrecen

Five men tried to steal from a site in Debrecen, but the security staff were alert.

A report came in from a facility in Debrecen in the early hours of May 19: security guards called the police after they disturbed several burglars who were trying to steal technical equipment and machinery.

The five-member group was just about to load the stolen items into their car when the security guards surprised them. They managed to catch one of the suspects, while the other four fled the scene.

The operations control center stayed on the line with the caller while several police units were dispatched to the location. The alert system worked effectively: the four fleeing suspects were caught, and together with their fifth accomplice, they were taken to the police station.

It later turned out that the gang had attempted to steal equipment worth nearly 4 million forints, but the theft was thwarted. After being questioned as suspects, investigators placed them in custody, and criminal proceedings for theft were launched against them.