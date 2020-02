Budapest’s Semmelweis University has conducted the 5,000th kidney transplant, the university said.

The patient was a 52-year-old man suffering from kidney failure due to hypertrophy. He is feeling well and has already been released from hospital, the university said. The university conducted 130 kidney transplants in 2019, placing it second on the list of Eurotransplant, an international organisation coordinating transplants between 8 countries, the statement said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay