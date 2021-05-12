THE-rankings: UD among the top universities this year, too

The University of Debrecen is currently placed among the top 100 in the Good Health and Wellbeing as well as in the Life Below Water whereas as a Hungarian university, it is ranked 101-200 in the Quality Education category on the most recent list of Impact Ranking, Times Higher Education (THE).

Impact Ranking, the most recent list of Times Higher Education, the renowned British ranking system, assesses the social and economic involvement and impacts of universities against the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. The University of Debrecen was assessed in 4 of the 17 categories and was ranked among the best in all of them.

In the Good Health and Wellbeing category UD was ranked 87 of the 871 assessed universities, while in the Life Below Water category it ranked 100 among 379 universities.

The University of Debrecen has been able to retain its position in the 101-200 group as the best Hungarian university in the Quality Education category in spite of the fact that the number of universities involved in the rankings has risen from 300 last year to 966. In the Partnership for Goals category the University of Debrecen has taken the position 201-300 among a total of 1154 universities.

In the field of Good Health and Wellbeing assessors of the international ranking considered the number of students, the number of students relative to that of the total medical student population, medical research, industrial cooperation, as well as the infrastructure linked to a healthy way of life: university sports facilities (university sports complex, DESOK, SET-centre, and Unifit). In the field of Quality of Teaching the following factors contributed to the high scores: research into childhood teaching and lifelong learning and the proportion of degree holders in teacher training and first-generation intellectuals to the entire student population. In the Life below Water category the following factors contributed to the high scores: research into the main topic, teaching and research activity related to aquatic ecosystems, disposal of waste harmful to water, and maintenance of the local aquatic ecosystems. In the Partnership for Goals category teaching, research and social involvement were assessed against the United Nation’s Sustainability goals.

In the Good Health and Wellbeing category the list is headed by Oregon Health and Science University, USA, in the Quality Education category by Aalborg University, Denmark, in the Life Below Water category by the University of Plymouth, UK, while in the Partnership for Goals category, by the University of Newcastle, Australia. On aggregates, the list is headed by the University of Manchester, UK, the University of Sydney, Australia, and RMIT University, Australia.

Among Hungarian universities the University of Debrecen is joined in the most recent rankings of Times Higher Education by Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest, the University of Pécs, Semmelweis University, Budapest, Egyetem, the University of Szeged, and Szent István University of Gödöllő.

The full list is available at Times Higher Education.

Press Office

unideb.hu