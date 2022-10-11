With a world-class procedure, a severe calcific coronary narrowing was eliminated at the Debrecen clinic

With a procedure that is considered a novelty in Hungary, a severe calcific coronary narrowing was eliminated at the cardiology and heart surgery clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center (DEKK), the university’s press office announced.

According to their report, the first two orbital atherectomies were performed in severely calcified coronary artery stenosis, the procedure can effectively remove hard calcific deposits in the coronary artery, and the stenosis can be successfully dilated and stented.

They wrote that, in addition to root ablation and ultrasound balloon, orbital atherectomy is also available in Hungary for the treatment of rough, hard, calcareous plaques. The device can be used to remove a large amount of hard, calcareous plaque and deposits from the narrowed coronary artery.

“One of the most difficult coronary artery stenosis to treat is calcific stenosis, where the calcified, very hard plaque is already visible on the X-ray. If we do not remove the hard lime, we cannot expand the vein, as neither the balloon nor the stent will open.”

– the announcement quotes one of the specialists who performed the intervention. According to assistant professor Tibor Szűk, with this device, they can remove limescale very effectively, almost completely, and then successfully dilate the vein.

So far, the procedure has been used in two patients at the cardiology and heart surgery clinic in Debrecen. In both cases, a perfect result was achieved, most of the lime was removed, the patients did not develop any complications, and the vein was dilated by implanting stents, they wrote, noting that the device consists of an electrically driven treatment unit and a drilling tool moving on an orbital path, with a grinding head covered with diamond grains. , the so-called crown. The crown is delivered via a wire to the section of the vessel containing the narrowing. With rapid orbital movement, the crown gradually grinds away the calcareous build-up of the vessel wall.

Plaque breaks up into tiny particles that are washed out of the blood vessel with the bloodstream. 5-8 percent of coronary artery narrowings develop such severe calcification that only this device can be used to effectively remove plaque, the announcement reads.

hirek.unideb.hu