Cooperation for the master’s degree in museology at the University of Debrecen

The Ethnography Department of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, the Museum of the Reformed College and the Magda Szabó Memorial House, and the Tiszántúli Reformed Church District have concluded an educational, research and scientific strategic cooperation agreement. The document to this effect was signed on Wednesday by Dean Róbert Keményfi and Bishop Károly Fekete.



The Department of Ethnography will start in September with five specializations – history, archaeology, history of art and literature, ethnography, and natural science – the applied museology master’s course, within which the University of Debrecen provides the theoretical education, and thanks to the agreement that has just been concluded, the relevant museums will enable the acquisition of practical knowledge.

The partnership between the Tiszántúli Református Egyházkerület (TRE) and the university dates back to 1912 when the law establishing the institution was created, and the first academic year of 1914/15 – which began within the walls of the college – committed us to each other for life. The agreement just concluded also fits into this process-

– said Károly Fekete.

The bishop of the TRE emphasized: joint work is also an obligation inherited from the past.

In the future, the staff of the Museum of the Reformed College will participate in the educational work of the Department of Ethnography, undertake mentoring and tutoring tasks, and in addition, the museum and the Magda Szabó Memorial House will provide hosting opportunities for university students majoring in museology and ethnography, thus helping them acquire practical knowledge.

In order to strengthen the regional role of the Department of Ethnography, scientific cooperation is essential, which enables not only the transfer of heritage but also the fulfillment of new challenges

– said Róbert Keményfi, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen. The head of the Department of Ethnography emphasized that the strengthening of the practical nature and dual education in the humanities is also necessary, and the museums will provide support for this in the future as partner institutions.

In addition to education, the cooperation extends to research, as well as professional, scientific, museological and educational work, the exchange of books and periodicals, as well as the joint organization of art popularization programs and conferences.

