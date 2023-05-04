The students of the Balásházy school said goodbye to their alma mater with a tractor graduation parade

The graduates of the János Balásházy Technical College, High School and College of the University of Debrecen said goodbye to their school and high school years with a tractor parade on Wednesday. Almost 120 students of the Pallag institution marched on decorated machines to the university’s Böszörményi út campus.

The idea of the tractor graduation started five years ago with the 10000 Horsepower Club founded by the students of János Balásházy Technical College, Gymnasium and College of the University of Debrecen. The farewell party, which has become a tradition since then, was attended this year by students from four classes who were about to take their matriculation exams and two for their technical exams. The convoy consisting of eight tractors and six trailers was received by László Stündl, the dean of the UD Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management at the Böszörményi út campus.

You are in one of the most beautiful stages of your life, beyond high school, and you are facing a very exciting period. Now is the time for fun and friendships. Keep the connections you made at school, because these ties create lifelong professional collaborations in which you can always find strength and help

– said László Stündl.

The head of the faculty expressed the hope that many graduating students from Pallag will choose the University of Debrecen as the place of their higher studies.

Although the tractor graduation was initiated by farmers, the parade represents the unity of our graduating students. After all, the economist, the high school student, the sports high school student, the park builder and the farmer also celebrate here. The agricultural faculty of the university is a kind of symbol since the majority of our school’s professional teachers graduated here. I wish you to find your goals and later enter the gates of the Faculty of Agriculture as freshmen

– added Edit Nagyné Biró, director of the János Balásházy Technical College, High School and College of the University of Debrecen.

The agricultural machines were driven by the students themselves. Young people came from seven settlements: Görbeháza, Hajdúhadház, Hajdúszoboszló, Kaba, Monostorpályi, Tiszagyulaháza and Újfehértó with tractors and trailers decorated with balloons and ribbons to celebrate with their fellow graduates.

unideb.hu