Investment promotion at higher education level – lecture at the Faculty of Economics

The students of the University of Debrecen received first-hand up-to-date information about the goals and results of the domestic investment promotion system. István Joó, the CEO of the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA), gave an unusual lecture on Wednesday at the institution’s Faculty of Economics.

The Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen pays special attention to presenting the economy of Hungary, the European Union and the world to its citizens from as many aspects as possible, with a scientific foundation, yet in a practical way. From the point of view of the life of our faculty, it is also very important to obtain information about the functioning of the national economy from the most authentic and original sources. That is why it is a great honor to be able to welcome the CEO István Joó here

– emphasized Dean Veronika Fenyves in her welcoming speech.

I am glad that after a long time, I can return to this lecture hall, which has many memories: the accounting, finance and controlling classes, some zh and rigor

– the CEO of HIPA, who gave a lecture at the Alma Mater at the invitation of the Faculty of Economics, revived his student years. István Joó graduated as an economic agricultural engineer from the University of Debrecen, in 2007 he received a certificate of appreciation from the rector, and in 2019 he received the Pro Meritis Interfacultatis award of the institution’s Faculty of Economics.

In his presentation, István Joó presented the goals and results of the domestic investment promotion policy to the students of the Faculty of Economics. In his presentation, he explained the structure and operation of HIPA, as well as the activities with which they promote the inflow of foreign capital. He detailed the economic policy challenges that influence this work, the global megatrends, the driving forces of investments, and their effects on the economy.

Foreign capital investments have a very positive effect on the Hungarian economy, especially in terms of the development of the construction industry, the supplier network, the labor market, knowledge transfer and human capital. The cooperation between the University of Debrecen and BMW is an excellent example of this since we are developing the infrastructure of the relevant faculties and the university’s training courses to ensure BMW’s supply of specialists

– the general manager pointed out.

He added: global economic processes have changed, the hegemony of the West has collapsed, and more than 60 percent of working capital already comes from Eastern countries. The main reasons for this, in addition to the Eastern opening policy, can be traced back to Hungary’s value proposition, including the stable political background, the competitive tax system, favorable state support packages, excellent logistics, and world-class education.

István Joó emphasized: Hungary performs outstandingly in the region in terms of investment promotion. Thanks to the work of HIPA, almost 35 billion euros worth of foreign capital has arrived since 2014, and with this result, our country is significantly ahead of the other V4 member countries.

