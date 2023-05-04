Workers’ day will be celebrated at the University of Debrecen this year as well

This year, the University of Debrecen is expecting thousands of employees and their family members to attend the all-day community event at the beginning of summer. In addition to the usual cooking competition, sports opportunities, children’s programs and concerts, the organizers are also preparing new things for June 9. Anyone who wants to participate in DErbi can register from May 8.



As in previous years, a hundred teams from the university’s faculties and organizational units can enter the DErbi cooking competition this year. You can cook bean goulash, stew, slambuc or lecsó, and the prepared delicacies will be evaluated by a renowned professional jury led by Frigyes Vomberg, who has won numerous accolades as a food stylist, specialist instructor and chef, and who is also the trainer of the European champion Bocuse d’Or team. His work is supported by György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, Elek Bartha, vice chancellor of education, Marianna Lászlóné Kovács, DEAC executive and one of the chefs of the Campus Restaurant.

A novelty in the entry compared to the previous practice is that now it is enough to enter only the data of the team captain and the number of cooks, the names of the members are not necessary.

In parallel with the cooking competition, the children’s park will be open all day, you can do crafts, go on a stadium tour, borrow sports equipment, play ping-pong, play Segways, play poker, darts, climb the wall, ride horses, and dogs are also welcome.

Both young and old can try flower arranging and take part in a massage, try the military obstacle course, sit in a combat vehicle and a fire truck. University employees and their family members are also welcome to donate blood and undergo health screenings, cholesterol, BMI, blood pressure, body fat and PSA measurements, birthmark screening, and dietary counseling will also be available

– said Mónika Rőfi, head of the Event Coordination and Alumni Center.

Tompeti will play music for the children, and Kati Wolf will give a concert in the Víztorony in the evening, and an informal conversation with the singer is also planned. Zumba and yoga, as well as bachata and a trial presentation, will be new to the program this year, and this time the wine tasting will be accompanied by a treasure-hunting game.

Anyone who wants to participate in DErbi must register at registracio.unideb.hu. This can be done from May 8 to June 2, and they can apply for the various sub-programs, such as the cooking competition, after registration. On Friday, June 9, you will be able to enter the event area with a valid and active Unipass card. Participants can choose from different types of food as guests: hot dog and (even vegetarian) tortilla, and they will receive mineral water.

You can find more information about the programs on the website alumni.unideb.hu, and as a tune-up, you can recall the atmosphere of last year’s DErbi.

unideb.hu