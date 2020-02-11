IEAS Film Club: Jojo Rabbit

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on IEAS Film Club: Jojo Rabbit

Bring along your friends, roommates, your non-violent pets, and your non-violent grandmother, and stick around for the discussion after the screening.

Date: Tuesday (11th February)6:00 pm

Venue: Main building, Studio 111. (1. Egyetem square)

Program: IEAS Film Club presents Oscar winner Jojo Rabbit (2019).

Jojo Rabbit (2019, dir. Taika Waititi)

A World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy named Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

 

