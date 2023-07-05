The summer academy of the University of Debrecen honors the 90-year-old Tamás Vásáry

More than one hundred and sixty student musicians from all over the world, from nineteen countries, are coming to the International Summer Academy of Young Musicians. The world orchestra, which was formed at the event of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen, is once again led by Tamás Vásáry, who will also be honored at the meeting on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The Faculty of Music (ZK) organizes its international music professional meeting for the twenty-second time. Hungarian and foreign high school students, college students, and young music teachers studying classical music can improve their musical skills during the summer, meet talented young musicians, and learn from internationally recognized Hungarian and foreign experts.

At the press conference on Tuesday about the event, Péter Lakatos, the dean of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen, emphasized that the summer academy has long been a very prestigious event for the university, which allows it to present itself on an international level.

– It is a great pleasure to be able to organize the summer academy again because teaching music and giving concerts is a passion that characterizes the faculty even during the summer holidays. Even then, the ZK building is filled with music and listeners. There are many foreign young people at the event, which puts ZK and the university on the map of international music higher education. Every time for twenty-two years, the miracle of young people unknown to each other forming the World Orchestra, which can then take the stage abroad, has happened every time. The importance of the academy is clearly shown by the fact that several of the previous participants were those who later became students of the University of Debrecen – emphasized the head of the faculty.

In addition to the soloist masterclasses, the participants of the summer academy can also learn and practice in orchestra sessions. Judit Váradi, the artistic director of the International Summer Academy of Young Musicians, emphasized that the event is considered unique not only at home but also abroad.

– We hold twenty-two individual master courses at the academy and 32 master instructors participate in the professional program. Courses close to performing arts, stage play and the musicality of movement complete the music workshop. Many people come to us from the European Union, but there are also students from the United States, Korea, China, Egypt, Iran, and Mexico. The academy’s palette is unique and colorful because foreign professors who come to us can also take the stage in the concert series “Musical Evenings in the Forest”. The biggest success of the event is that there are still young musicians who feel it is important to take part in our courses. This interest has been unbroken for twenty-two years – said the artistic director.

Among the instructors holding master classes, Mark Ford, head teacher of the University of North Texas, instructor of the percussion section, Emmy Award-winning violinist Vilmos Oláh, violinist Roberto Trainini and pianist Giovanni Bertolazzi will also be coming to the summer academy.

As a result of the workshop, the Zoltán Kodály World Youth Band will be established in 2023, which will be directed by Tamás Vásáry. On the occasion of his upcoming 90th birthday, the Kossuth Prize-winning pianist and conductor will be greeted at a celebratory concert in the Great Cathedral. The World Youth Orchestra will play in Bratislava for the first time at the end of the summer academy, and then on July 24th it will give a concert in the capital, at the Academy of Music. Radio Bratislava will record the performance in Slovakia.

XXII. International Summer Academy for Young Musicians July 12-24. will be held at the DE Faculty of Music. More details about the event are available by clicking here.

(unideb.hu)