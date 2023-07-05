A record number of graduates at the triple celebration of the Faculty of Economics

The Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen inaugurated more than ever, a total of 716 economists, managers, teachers, engineers and sports professionals. Due to the extremely high number of graduates, three graduation ceremonies were held on Saturday and Monday.



At the Faculty of Economics, one of the faculties with the largest number of students, 299 undergraduate and 242 master’s students, as well as 275 higher education vocational students, received their diplomas in Díssudvara of the university on Saturday morning and noon, and some on Monday afternoon. In her speech, Dean Veronika Fenyves emphasized that she is sure that the students who graduated from the Faculty of Economics will stand their ground even in the current difficult global economic situation.

Regardless of whether you studied in the fields of economic sciences, agricultural sciences, humanities, medicine and health sciences, sports sciences or pedagogic sciences, you could prepare yourself to be able to meet the challenges professionally and empathically. During their training, our trainers strove not only to pass on professional knowledge but also to develop their competencies. In this way, they will be able to acquire the newer and newer professional skills required by the labor market even independently. Together, we laid the foundations of their knowledge, on which they can build their special expertise together with their workplace managers

– stressed Veronika Fenyves.

Faculty and student awards were also presented at the events. In addition to university students and lecturers, several partners of the Faculty of Economics also received recognition. National security colonel Krisztina Gerencsér, head of the Administrative Directorate of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, received the Silver Medal of the Faculty of Economics.

Zsófia Bárczi, dean of the Faculty of Central European Studies of the Konstantin Philosopher’s University in Nitra, National Security Brigadier General Anna Hatala, Operational Analyst of the Constitutional Protection Office received the Faculty of Economics Pro Meritis Interfacultatis Award for the development of institutional relations and the promotion of the teaching and research work of the faculty’s instructors and students. and its Deputy Director-General for Coordination, Ede Lázár, dean of the Csíkszereda Faculty of the Sapientia Transylvanian Hungarian University, and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as the institution.

The Faculty of Economics’ Excellent Internship Award was awarded to Neopac Hungary Kft., NI Hungary Kft., and OTP Bank Nyrt.

(unideb.hu)