International military history lecture series at the University of Debrecen

First, Roman Czaja, head professor of the Uniwersytet Mikołaja Copernicus in Toruń, honorary doctor of the University of Debrecen, gave a lecture on Wednesday as part of the international lecture series launched by the Hungarian Research Network-University of Debrecen: “Military History of Medieval Hungary and Central Europe”.



As a member of the Scientific and Social Advisory Board supporting the work of the chairman of the board of trustees of the foundation that maintains the university, Professor Czaja came to Debrecen for the board meeting evaluating the results of the year since its foundation, where before the start of the meeting he gave a lecture at the Institute of History of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen.

The “Medieval Military History Lecture Series” of the Hungarian Research Network-University of Debrecen: “Military History of Medieval Hungary and Central Europe” strengthens the international relations of the research group, the Institute of History of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, and the Doctoral School of History and Ethnography.

In the course of the lectures, it was an important aspect that the individual topics were presented by a renowned and recognized researcher of international research, which creates an opportunity for UD teachers, researchers and students to engage in professional discourse with researchers from other countries, to exchange research results and experiences. , as well as for coordinating the details of future collaborations – study tours, research partnerships, joint conferences and publications.

Within this context, the 14th volume of the book series of the Memoria Hungariae research group, Zwischen Ostsee und Adria – Ostmitteleuropa im Mittelalter und in der Frühen Neuzeit, edited by Attila Bárány and László Pósán, the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen professors, was recently published. Political, economic, religious and scientific relations.

This volume also nurtures the previous scientific relationships of the research group, as the publication was published with the cooperation of six research sites in Poland, Germany, Estonia and England (in addition to Debrecen, Pécs, Toruń, Gdańsk, Tartu, Bonn) and a group of authors representing several scientific fields

– he said Attila Bárány, the head of the research group, in his opening speech.

The head of the non-independent Department of Medieval and Early Modern Hungarian History and Ancillary Sciences of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen emphasized that the joint work going back many years and the meeting of the Scientific and Social Advisory Board created such a favorable opportunity that they could ask Professor Czaja, who Military Orders in He gave a lecture entitled East-Central and Northern Europe – Military Knights in East-Central and Northern Europe, which is both special and topical in that Debrecen is one of the domestic centers of research on the topic – the political-diplomatic relations of medieval Hungary, medieval military history.

The project fits in organically with the Memoria Hungariae research group, which has existed in Debrecen since 2010, which examines the place occupied by the medieval Kingdom of Hungary in Europe

– the professor emphasized.

The next speaker in the series will be Helmut Flachenecker, professor at the Institute of History at the University of Würzburg, who will give a Ph.D. lecture and seminar in English at the University of Debrecen on October 24 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.