Excellent performance by the Faculty of Music at the jubilee chamber music competition

Two students of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen received the outstanding level award, the rector’s special award and the special award of the International Summer Academy of Young Musicians in the nationally unique XX. National Ernő Dohnányi Chamber Music Meeting and Competition. At the event, in addition to UD students, university students from Szeged, Győr and Miskolc took the stage in the Liszt Hall.



The Chamber Music Cabinet of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen and the Conservatory Foundation jointly hosted the jubilee chamber music meeting and competition, which was mainly attended by the best string and woodwind students studying in Hungarian higher education. In addition to chamber music groups made up of full-time students, consisting of string and woodwind instruments, piano groups also played in the Liszt Hall of the Faculty of Music. The goal of the event this year was also to allow young talents and future artists studying in Hungarian music higher education institutions to meet, exchange professional experience, learn from each other, and compare their musical skills and get the opportunity to perform.

The students of the University of Debrecen performed prominently in the jubilee competition. Two talents of the Faculty of Music, violinist Márk Kovács and piano student Janka Fóris, won the special prize of the competition, the rector’s special prize and the special prize of the International Summer Academy of Young Musicians. The DE students presented one of the movements of Norwegian composer and pianist Edvard Hagerup Grieg’s violin sonata in C minor in front of a jury consisting of conductor Géza Török, clarinetist and clarinetist László Gy. Kiss, and accordionist Zsolt Molnár.

Three students of the Béla Bartók Faculty of Arts of the University of Szeged received a level award and a special rector’s award, as well as talents of the István Széchenyi University Faculty of Arts and the Béla Bartók Faculty of Music of the University of Miskolc.

Mihály Duffek Jr., assistant professor at the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen, and head of the chamber music cabinet, emphasized that this time the competition fulfilled the role it was intended for twenty years ago, and allowed the wind students to test themselves and their productions in a unique way in the country. use their experiences to develop professionally.

The event already has great traditions, and the participating partner institutions count on us to organize it. For twenty years, the University of Debrecen has been the only music higher education institution that sees the support of chamber music as a mission and annually announces a competition for this purpose. Students can get to know the available music literature, they can come across pieces that can strengthen their education and thereby broaden their musical outlook. We were happy to see that all students were enthusiastic, and the participating institutions value quality, so they sent us fully prepared students, and instrumentalists. The event started as a string chamber music competition, with the addition of a piano, singer, and woodwind player on one occasion. Still, we thought that since there are fewer and fewer string players in every institution. There is no woodwind chamber music competition in the country at all, so we expanded the instrumental theme of the competition with the latter. In all cases, the quality of cooperation is decisive

– said the head of the cabinet.

Each participating university received seventy minutes of program time, within which the contestants could play complete pieces or movements, presenting works by Bruch, Mozart, Ravel, Gaubert, and Mendelssohn, among others. At the jubilee competition, about forty students from four music higher education institutions took the stage in the Liszt Hall of the Faculty of Music.

(unideb.hu)