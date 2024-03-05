Two academic colleagues from the University of Debrecen participated in the CARPE consortium in Brussels

During the weekend, the Consortium on Applied Research and Professional Education met in Brussels. The University of Debrecen was represented by László Csernoch, Scientific Vice Rector, and Zsolt Varga, Scientific Director, at the meeting of the CARPE executive board.



In 2015, the University of Debrecen joined the CARPE consortium, which was created by universities whose profiles are characterized by applied research, although they are not located in capital cities (Hamburg, Utrecht, Valencia, Turku, Glasgow, Porto), their size and in terms of their weight, they are among the most significant higher education institutions in the given country.

At the meeting held in Brussels on March 1, the participants held a discussion with the competent experts of the European Commission about the current application opportunities in the field of Smart Cities Initiatives and European Universities Alliances.

At the management meeting, László Csernoch presented the newly launched Pannónia Scholarship Program, which also provides an additional opportunity to deepen cooperation between consortium partners.

The meeting also reviewed the tasks for the next period, with particular regard to the activities of the special interest groups (SIG) and the CARPE conference to be held in Porto in 2025. Many lecturers from the University of Debrecen are expected to participate in the conference.

The representatives of all participating institutions agreed that the future of higher education lies in the creation and strengthening of networks and collaborations between university research groups.

Within the framework of CARPE, several EU projects have already been established with the cooperation of the Faculty of Humanities, Health Sciences, Economics, Informatics, Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management, Engineering, and the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology, which – among others – are social integration, were realized in the fields of sustainability, transport development and data management.

