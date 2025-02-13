Welcome Dinner for exchange students in Debrecen

The ESN Debrecen Team, in collaboration with the International Relations Office, is delighted to invite all new exchange students to an unforgettable Welcome Dinner. This special event is designed to introduce newcomers to Hungarian culture and traditional cuisine, as well as fellow students, in a warm and festive atmosphere.

Event Details:

Date & Time: February 18, 2025, at 18:00

February 18, 2025, at 18:00 Venue: 2nd floor of the Main Building

2nd floor of the Main Building Dress Code: Casual elegant (something nice but not too formal)

What to Expect:

Guests will have the opportunity to taste traditional Hungarian dishes, including stuffed cabbage (with both pork and vegetarian options) and a delicious local dessert. To enhance the cultural experience, attendees can also learn Hungarian folk dance and engage with fellow students in a fun and lively setting.

Registration Information:

To ensure a smooth event, all participants are required to register in advance via the following link: Welcome Dinner Registration. The registration deadline is February 16 at 23:59.

Important Notice: The event will be private until 21:00, exclusively for exchange students enrolled in the following programs:

Erasmus+ Studies & Traineeship

Makovecz Program (Ukraine, Romania)

ICM Studies (Georgia)

Bilateral Exchange (Slovakia, USA, South Korea, Mexico)

ELTE-EMMI

After 21:00, the event will be open to everyone!

Dietary Information:

For those with gluten or lactose intolerance or other food allergies, bringing your own food is encouraged.

After-Party:

Following the official dinner, students are invited to continue the celebration at a semester-opening welcome party in the city center, promising a night filled with music, dance, and great company.

Don’t miss this opportunity to kick off your exchange journey in Debrecen with new friends and unforgettable experiences!

More information at the Facebook event.