The University of Debrecen installs massage chairs to support the well-being of students and staff

University of Debrecen considers the physical and mental health and well-being of its employees and students a priority. As part of a new initiative, the university has introduced massage chairs at several campuses, including the Egyetem tér, Böszörményi Road and Kassai Road campuses, as well as the Faculty of Engineering building on Ótemető Street. Specialists installed nine relaxation devices on Wednesday.

The massage chairs are more than simple comfort devices: their operation is based on several scientifically recognized positive physiological effects.

According to László Balogh, director of the Institute for Sports Science Coordination, targeted mechanical massage can help reduce muscle tension caused by prolonged sitting and everyday stress. The kneading, vibration and relaxation techniques used by the devices support blood circulation and may activate the body’s natural relaxation processes. The massage chairs also improve blood and lymph circulation, accelerate regeneration and promote the release of endorphins, often referred to as “happiness hormones,” thereby improving mood. Massage can help the nervous system enter a calmer state, reducing stress, refreshing the mind and enhancing overall well-being.

The relaxation devices have been placed in locations accessible to as many people as possible. Massage chairs are available at the Nagyerdei Stadium, Unifit, Campus Hotel buildings A and B, Kossuth Lajos Dormitory, the Learning Center, Veres Péter Dormitory and the Faculty of Engineering building. The chairs operate with bank card payments.

The Relaxia Business Class massage chairs are modern “well-being” devices designed for creating relaxation zones in public spaces. Their futuristic, capsule-like design incorporates advanced massage technologies. Thanks to specially developed automatic programs, users of all body types can find a comfortable massage intensity. The chairs’ zero-gravity reclining position and elevated side panels allow users to relax peacefully even in crowded environments.

The university says the massage chairs are intended to support both physical regeneration and a more balanced state of mind.

(unideb.hu)