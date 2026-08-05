Internationally renowned mathematician and honorary doctor of the University of Debrecen, Florian Luca, dies at 57

Florian Luca, the internationally renowned researcher in mathematics, especially number theory, has died suddenly at the age of 57. The professor of Stellenbosch University in South Africa was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Debrecen in November 2025.

Luca’s main field of research was Diophantine number theory, and he was considered one of the world’s leading experts in the discipline. His achievements earned him numerous international honors: he was a member of both the Mexican Academy of Sciences and the Academy of Science of South Africa, and in 2024 he received an ERC Synergy Grant.

He published more than 800 papers in prestigious scientific journals with over 350 co-authors.

The University of Debrecen held an important place in his extensive international network of collaborations.

He maintained particularly close ties with the Number Theory Research Group of the Institute of Mathematics at the Faculty of Science and Technology, with whose 12 members he co-authored 34 papers. He was an invited speaker at several conferences held in Debrecen, and in 2024 he spent three months at the Institute of Mathematics as part of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences Visiting Researcher Program.

Professor Florian Luca was inducted into the honorary doctors of the University of Debrecen during the university’s doctoral graduation ceremony held on 7 November 2025.

(unideb.hu)