Bus routes 22, 24, 45 and 146 diverted due to an accident

An accident has occurred on István Road, causing several bus routes to operate on a diversion.

While the police investigation is underway, buses on routes 22 (towards the University), 24 (towards Vincellér Street), 45 (in both directions), and 146 (towards ITK) are being diverted via Derék Street instead of István Road.

The following stops are temporarily not being served:

Tócóskert tér

István út

Tőzsér utca

Erőss Lajos utca

Sesztina utca

Gyolcsos utca

Buses will stop at all designated stops along the diversion route.