Szeged to host the grand finale of summer as Coca-Cola SZIN returns with more than 200 performers

More than 200 artists will take to a dozen stages as the Coca-Cola SZIN Festival returns to the banks of the River Tisza in Szeged from August 26 to 29. Featuring international headliners alongside Hungary’s biggest music stars, the festival promises not only the final major music event of the summer but also four days of unforgettable experiences, relaxation, and celebration.

For years, SZIN has been one of Hungary’s defining end-of-summer festivals. Set along the scenic Tisza riverfront, the event combines an impressive lineup with a unique atmosphere. Visitors can spend their days relaxing by the water before enjoying concerts and late-night entertainment that continues until dawn. More than just the season’s final party, SZIN offers a chance to experience the spirit of Szeged, great music, and shared summer memories.

International stars and spectacular productions

This year’s international headliners are bringing exclusive performances to Szeged.

American rapper Swae Lee will appear as part of his Same Difference Tour. The global star recently performed the hit song Sunflower alongside Post Malone during the entertainment show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

French DJ and producer DJ Snake will bring his large-scale electronic production as part of the Nomad album tour, arriving at the festival aboard his private jet.

British band Bastille will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a full concert production in Szeged, transporting two truckloads of equipment and its own touring crew. A dedicated video director will also film the performance using professional cameras, making the anniversary concert one of the festival’s most memorable shows.

Strong Hungarian lineup across every genre

Alongside the international acts, the festival will feature many of Hungary’s most popular performers.

Among the biggest names in pop, rap, and trap are Halott Pénz, Majka, Dzsúdló, Pogány Induló, Beton.Hofi, T. Danny, and ValMar.

Alternative, indie, and rock fans can enjoy performances by Carson Coma, Quimby, Ivan & The Parazol, 30Y, Elefánt, and Platon Karataev.

Those looking for heavier music will find AWS, Depresszió, Fish!, and Metallicum on the lineup.

World music, folk, and traditional dance music will be represented by Bohemian Betyars, Parno Graszt, Besh o droM, Csík Zenekar, and several other acclaimed performers.

Electronic music stages will showcase everything from EDM, house, and techno to drum and bass, UK garage, riddim, and underground club sounds.

DESH and Azahriah back-to-back

One of the highlights of the festival is expected to be the Coca-Cola Main Stage on August 27, where two of Hungary’s biggest contemporary artists will perform consecutively.

DESH takes the stage at 9:00 p.m., followed by Azahriah at 10:45 p.m., creating nearly three hours of non-stop entertainment for fans of Hungarian popular music.

What’s new at SZIN in 2026

This year’s festival introduces several new attractions.

A brand-new VIP area next to the main stage will offer panoramic views and premium comfort services.

The Rádió 1 x Jim Beam Arena moves to a new location with an even more intense club atmosphere and late-night parties, while the riverside Rádió 1 Pier will provide daytime entertainment.

Electronic music fans can also discover the brand-new JATE Klub Rave Cage, a secret party venue dedicated to UK garage, drum and bass, techno, and other underground genres.

One of the festival’s most spectacular innovations will be an interactive community light show. Visitors who connect through the SZIN mobile app will turn their phone screens into part of the performance, creating a synchronized visual display with thousands of lights across the audience.

Music comes to the big screen

Music won’t be limited to the festival stages.

The ÁRKÁD SZINema by Belvárosi Mozi open-air cinema will screen 12 films over the festival’s four evenings, all celebrating music, festivals, and shared experiences.

The program includes audience favorites such as Yesterday, Made in Hungária, Moulin Rouge!, Whiplash, Mamma Mia!, The Greatest Showman, and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Screenings begin daily at 8:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., and 12:30 a.m.

Supporting the “Talpra Sanyi!” campaign

This year, Coca-Cola SZIN is also backing the Talpra Sanyi! initiative, which supports the rehabilitation of Sándor Kecskeméti, founder of the band Gypo Circus.

Kecskeméti is currently undergoing a special treatment in Argentina in the hope of walking again and returning to the stage.

Festival-goers can contribute through donations or by offering the refund value of their recyclable bottles, helping support an important cause while enjoying the festival.

Szeged gets into festival spirit

As the festival approaches, Szeged itself will begin celebrating.

From August 21, SZIN-themed flags will decorate the city’s iconic Belvárosi Bridge, announcing that the 58th Szegedi Ifjúsági Napok (Szeged Youth Days) is just around the corner.

The transformation of one of the city’s best-known landmarks marks the countdown to the festival and brings the SZIN atmosphere into everyday life in Szeged even before the gates officially open.

(SZIN)