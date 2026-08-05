Budapest Zoo celebrates its 160th birthday with a weekend of special events

Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden will celebrate its 160th anniversary this weekend with a packed program of special events, including animal feedings, themed walks, stage performances, family activities, puppet shows, and educational presentations.

Sunday marks 160 years since the zoo first opened its gates to the public on August 9, 1866. To celebrate the milestone, visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities throughout both Saturday and Sunday at the City Park attraction.

Behind-the-scenes experiences

From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., guests can take part in continuous interactive programs.

The zoo’s central food preparation team will demonstrate how meals are prepared for the animals, while visitors can also learn about the work of the Wildlife Rescue Centre and see the equipment and machinery used by the zoo’s gardeners to care for the grounds.

Transport crates used for moving animals will also be on display. Near the Hungarian Grey Cattle enclosure, visitors can discover how domestic and farm animals are cared for, take part in quizzes, and win small prizes.

Family fun and historical atmosphere

The anniversary weekend will also recreate the atmosphere of the zoo’s early years with barrel-organ music, a mobile library, Kádár Ferkó’s vintage photo theatre, mimes, and stilt walkers.

Families can enjoy gardening activities with fairy-tale characters, face painting, glitter tattoos, and arts and crafts.

At the Teddy Bear Hospital, volunteer medical students will help children learn about the human body and its major organs through playful activities.

Guided tours and animal presentations

Visitors can join two themed zoo history walks exploring the institution’s 160-year history and surviving historical landmarks.

Two guided tours of the Biodome will introduce guests to the most interesting animals and attractions in the Urban Oasis, which opened there in early July.

Educational talks and demonstrations will focus on camels, elephants, bird feathers, and the inhabitants of the Butterfly Garden.

On Sunday, visitors can also watch a sea lion training session featuring a live veterinary examination.

Discovery games

Three interactive discovery games will be available throughout the weekend.

Art Nouveau Treasure Hunt introduces players to the zoo’s unique architecture.

Map Adventure explores both the animals living at the zoo today and species that lived there in the past.

The Mysterious Sketchbook follows the travels of the zoo’s founding director, the world explorer János Xántus.

Participants who successfully complete the games will receive prizes.

Sunday birthday celebrations

On Sunday, the zoo gates will open at 9:00 a.m., recreating the original opening ceremony from 160 years ago.

An official anniversary celebration begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Main Gate Square, where a birthday cake will also be cut.

From 12:00 p.m., actors from the Vígszínház (Comedy Theatre of Budapest) will bring memorable moments from the zoo’s history to life on the Main Gate stage.

The programme will also include the puppet show The Cosmic Adventure of the Star-Eyed Shepherd, performed by Kámfor Puppet Theatre, followed by performances from Majorka Theatre and the Góbé Band.

Visitors can also enjoy Róbert Dolák-Saly’s performance I Am My Favourite Animal.

The celebrations conclude with a special birthday concert by Budapest Bár in the Biodome’s atrium. This evening concert is a separate ticketed event and is not included with regular daytime zoo admission.

The full anniversary programme is available on the Budapest Zoo’s official website.

(MTI)