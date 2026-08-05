Heatwave may disrupt menstrual cycles and worsen menopause symptoms, experts warn

Prolonged periods of extreme heat can affect the female hormonal system, potentially disrupting the menstrual cycle and worsening menopause symptoms, according to a specialist from the Semmelweis University Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the university explained that high temperatures place the body under increased stress, which can also influence hormone regulation.

Dr. Boglárka Fehér, an obstetrician-gynaecologist at Semmelweis University, said women may experience irregular bleeding, missed ovulation, or delayed menstruation during prolonged heatwaves. When ovulation does not occur, the next menstrual period may also become heavier and more painful.

The university noted that dehydration caused by extreme heat can further intensify menstrual cramps. To reduce these effects, women are advised to drink 2–3 litres of fluids per day and replenish essential electrolytes, including sodium, potassium, and magnesium.

Dr. Fehér also highlighted that poor sleep caused by hot summer nights, combined with physical exertion and dehydration, increases the body’s stress hormone levels, further affecting female hormone function.

For women going through menopause, heat can be particularly challenging. Declining estrogen levels make the body’s temperature regulation less effective, leading to more frequent and intense hot flashes, excessive sweating, and sleep disturbances.

To ease these symptoms, the specialist recommends:

resting in cool environments,

eating light foods with high water content,

wearing breathable cotton or linen clothing,

scheduling physical activity for the early morning or evening,

avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and

limiting alcohol and excessive caffeine consumption, as both contribute to dehydration.

Dr. Fehér stressed that women should seek medical attention if they experience prolonged or unusually heavy menstrual bleeding, especially if it is accompanied by dizziness, weakness, chest pain, or shortness of breath.

Women experiencing menopause are also encouraged to consult a healthcare professional if hot flashes and sleep problems begin to significantly affect their quality of life.

(MTI)