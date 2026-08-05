Free exhibitions, history, music and parties await visitors in downtown Debrecen this weekend

The Belváros-Szeretem! (I Love Downtown!) event series is returning with another weekend of colourful programmes in the heart of Debrecen. From exhibitions and historical experiences to open-air activities, music and summer parties, the city centre will once again be filled with entertainment, the municipality announced.
Weekend programme
Throughout the weekend
- “Zoo Portraits” – a photography exhibition by Roland Eszenyi, presented in cooperation with Nagyerdei Kultúrpark Nonprofit Ltd.
Saturday, August 8
- Meet History – interactive stand programme by the Déri Museum
- No Need for Words Here – a musical journey through time presented by the Csokonai National Theatre Debrecen
- Craft Market Showcase – featuring local artisans and creators
- Themed Guided Tour – enjoy a cool indoor environment and a refreshing cold drink during a special guided tour organised by the Debrecen Bicycle Museum
- Afro House Daytime Party featuring DEW TAILOR, organised by TABU Debrecen Dance & Night Club
- Daytime Party at Pince Café & Music Club
Sunday, August 9
- Themed Guided Tour with a cold refreshment, organised by the Debrecen Bicycle Museum
Special offers in Piac Street
Several cafés and restaurants along Piac Street are joining the Belváros-Szeretem! programme with discounts and extended opening hours on Friday and Saturday.
- Annuska Ice Cream Bistro – 10% off ice cream | Open until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 p.m. on Saturday
- Stühmer – 10% discount | Open until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
- The Box Donut – 10% discount | Open until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
- The Macaron Bites – 10% discount for dine-in customers | Open until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
All programmes are free to attend.
Organisers reserve the right to make changes to the programme.
Photo: Facebook / Belváros-Szeretem!