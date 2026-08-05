Free exhibitions, history, music and parties await visitors in downtown Debrecen this weekend

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The Belváros-Szeretem! (I Love Downtown!) event series is returning with another weekend of colourful programmes in the heart of Debrecen. From exhibitions and historical experiences to open-air activities, music and summer parties, the city centre will once again be filled with entertainment, the municipality announced.

Weekend programme

Throughout the weekend

  • “Zoo Portraits” – a photography exhibition by Roland Eszenyi, presented in cooperation with Nagyerdei Kultúrpark Nonprofit Ltd.

Saturday, August 8

  • Meet History – interactive stand programme by the Déri Museum
  • No Need for Words Here – a musical journey through time presented by the Csokonai National Theatre Debrecen
  • Craft Market Showcase – featuring local artisans and creators
  • Themed Guided Tour – enjoy a cool indoor environment and a refreshing cold drink during a special guided tour organised by the Debrecen Bicycle Museum
  • Afro House Daytime Party featuring DEW TAILOR, organised by TABU Debrecen Dance & Night Club
  • Daytime Party at Pince Café & Music Club

Sunday, August 9

  • Themed Guided Tour with a cold refreshment, organised by the Debrecen Bicycle Museum

Special offers in Piac Street

Several cafés and restaurants along Piac Street are joining the Belváros-Szeretem! programme with discounts and extended opening hours on Friday and Saturday.

  • Annuska Ice Cream Bistro – 10% off ice cream | Open until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 p.m. on Saturday
  • Stühmer – 10% discount | Open until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
  • The Box Donut – 10% discount | Open until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
  • The Macaron Bites – 10% discount for dine-in customers | Open until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

All programmes are free to attend.

Organisers reserve the right to make changes to the programme.

Photo: Facebook / Belváros-Szeretem!

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