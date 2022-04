Just like what happened after the elections four years earlier, the number of those who are thinking of leaving the country has increased, writes rtl.hu.

The graph of Google Trends faithfully illustrates when the victory of Fidesz became apparent, as the number of people who

they searched for the terms emigration and work abroad.

The trend was similar four years ago. Now, most people in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County were searching for the keywords mentioned above.

debreceninap.hu