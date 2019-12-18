Post-Holocaust Drama Shortlisted For Academy Award

Hungarian post-Holocaust drama Those Who Remained has been included in the shortlist for the 92nd Oscars in the International Feature Film category published by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said early on Tuesday.

The film directed by Barnabás Tóth and starring Abigél Szőke and Károly Hajduk is now on a shortlist of 10 international features selected from 93 submissions. Five nominees in each category will be announced on January 13 and the winners on February 9, 2020. A lyrical story of the healing power of love in the midst of national conflict, loss and trauma, Those Who Remained reveals the healing process of Holocaust survivors through the eyes of a young girl in post-World War II Hungary, the IMDB said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay.com