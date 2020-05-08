Hungarian Government Decrees Support Preparations For New Transport Museum

Government decrees have paved the way for the continuation of preparations to build the new Hungarian Museum of Science, Technology and Transport.

Construction of the museum at a new site in the capital is a “matter of significant importance for the national economy”, according to the decree that streamlines the process of acquiring permits for the project while earmarking 5.7 billion forints for preparations. The museum noted that American architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro are designing the museum with its Hungarian partner M-Teampannon. The new museum will be constructed on the site of an old railway maintenance depot in the 10th District. Earlier, the museum’s home was in the City Park.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay