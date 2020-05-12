Soul singer Betty Wright has died

Soul singer Betty Wright has died

Soul singer Betty Wright has died from cancer, according to reports from multiple media outlets.

 

Wright’s family confirmed the death to Essence. She was 66 and died from cancer at her home in Miami, Billboard reported.
Wright had been diagnosed with endometrial cancer in the fall, Steve Greenberg, president of S-Curve Records, told The New York Times.
On May 2, singer Chaka Kahn tweeted that her friend Wright needed prayers. “My beloved sister, Betty Wright, is now in need of all your prays,” the tweet said. “In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty.”
