Apollo Cinema in Debrecen turns into an open air movie theatre on 8th June.

Date: Monday (8th June) 8:30 pm

Venue: Nagyerdő Open Air Theatre (Big Forest)

Program: Back to the Future (1985)

First screening of Apollo Cinema as an open air movie theatre in the Big Forest, Debrecen.

There are going to be screenings every day between 8th June and 1st July, 2020.

Tickets are available here.

More information: apollomozi.hu