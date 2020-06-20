National Gallery, Fine Arts Museum to Reopen

The Hungarian National Gallery and the Fine Arts Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday after being closed for three months.

The first temporary show the Fine Arts Museum will host is an exhibition entitled The Age of Dürer, German Drawings and Prints. The exhibition features 54 of the finest drawings produced in German-speaking lands spanning a period of 200 years of International Gothic, the Renaissance and Mannerism, supplemented with engravings and woodcuts created by Albrecht Dürer.

Visitors are advised to observe coronavirus protection rules, the two museums said in a statement.

