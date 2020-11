Dave Prowse, best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85.

“May the force be with him, always!” said his agent Thomas Bowington. Mr Bowington called the actor’s death, after a short illness, “a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world”.

Prowse’s career as an actor spanned 50 years, but it was his role as the Sith Lord in Star Wars that brought him international fame.

bbc.com

pixabay