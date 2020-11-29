The Swedes Were Defeated by the Hungarian Women’s Handball Team

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The two teams will compete again on Sunday (29th November) from 3.30pm.

Result: Sweden-Hungary 27-28 (14-12) – The Hungarian women’s handball team was the guest of Sweden in a European Championship preparation match on Saturday (28th November) in Trollhättan.

At the 26th meeting of the two teams against each other, the Hungarians won for the 18th time with four defeats and a draw. At the European Championships in Denmark, the Hungarian team will play in Group C in Kolding next Friday with Croatia, on Sunday with Serbia, and on December 8 with the world champion Netherlands. The top three finishers in the group advance to the semi-finals.

