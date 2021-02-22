Hungarian Film, Cinema Festival to Move to Veszprém-Balaton Region

The annual festival of Hungarian cinema and filmmakers will be organised at a new venue, the Veszprém-Balaton region, this summer, in partnership with the European Capital of Culture programme Veszprem will host in 2023, Csaba Káel, government commissioner for developing Hungary’s motion picture industry, said in an interview with news portal origo.hu on Saturday.

Káel said the Magyar Mozgókép Szemle would take place in Veszprém, Balatonfüred and Balatonalmádi in June, “the pandemic situation hopefully allowing”, supporting the creation of Hungary’s “new creative region”.

“Veszprém earlier hosted a legendary TV festival, and we’ll continue that tradition with open-air screenings, conventions and exciting film programmes,” he added.

Commenting on Hungary’s filmmaking industry, Káel said foreign productions had pulled out of the country in the spring amid alarm over the pandemic, but domestic productions soon restarted, and a good number of foreign productions came back in summer, too, after the situation improved and thanks to government measures. Ties with Hollywood are “active”, he said, adding that Hungary plans to have a high-profile presence at the American Film Market in the autumn. He said work had started on eight new international co-productions last year.

Noting the importance of film distribution, he said the government had supported local cinemas with 300 million forints (EUR 836,000) in emergency funding.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay