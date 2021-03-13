Korean Day on 19th March

Programs brought to you by the Korean Cultural Center.

Date: 2021. 03. 19. 10:00-20:00

10:00-10:10 Video Check-in by Director of KCC

Language: KOR, subtitles: HUN/ENG

10:40-11:00 Korean Language mini series

Language: HUN

12:00-12:15 Cooking video: Kimchi jjigae

language: HUN, subtitles: ENG

Chefs are Nam Young Eim and Zoli Beck

13:00-13:20 Korean language mini series

Language: HUN

14:00-15:00 Live chat

Participants: Alexandra Urbán (Hungary) + Nikolett Kőrösi (South-Korea)

Theme: Life in Korea as a foreigner

Language: HUN

15:30-15:40 Korean Language mini series

17:00 Online Exhibition of Korean Documentary photographer, Yoon Gil Jung

19:00 Performance: Two Hands

Two Hands is a combination of Korean traditional shamanism and contemporary media performance, raising the question of whether future technology can dominate the human mind and soul. Alluding to Roy Ascott’s Technoetic Arts, which talks about the connection between technology and spiritual means, Two Hands focuses on the spiritual experience that will present a new possibility to expand the limits of technology.

